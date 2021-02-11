Caedes Cruenta Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Of Ritual Necrophagia and Mysterious Ghoul Cults"

Greek black metal band Caedes Cruenta premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Of Ritual Necrophagia and Mysterious Ghoul Cults", which will be out in stores February 12 through Helter Skelter Productions.

Check it out now in its entirety below.