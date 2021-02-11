Caedes Cruenta Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Of Ritual Necrophagia and Mysterious Ghoul Cults"
Greek black metal band Caedes Cruenta premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Of Ritual Necrophagia and Mysterious Ghoul Cults", which will be out in stores February 12 through Helter Skelter Productions.
Check it out now in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Breaking In A Sequence (Ex-Korn) Premiere Video
- Next Article:
Bridge Burner (Ex-Ulcerate) Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Caedes Cruenta Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.