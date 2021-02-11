Breaking In A Sequence (Ex-Korn) Premiere New Music Video For Cover Of Faith No More’s “Midlife Crisis”

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Breaking In A Sequence premiere an official music video for their take on Faith No More‘s “Midlife Crisis“ off of their recently released EP “Acronym“. Matt Zane helmed the video production, emulating Faith No More‘s original clip for that classic track.

Comments singer Rich Nguyen:

“When we originally decided to cover ‘Midlife Crisis‘ it was supposed to be an Easter egg on our EP, not a single release. But things changed when COVID-19 hit and the world transformed into a Black Mirror episode. In the fall of 2020, we sat down to discuss the release with our managers and they encouraged us to release our rendition of the song, as it’s familiar, yet different enough to not get lost in the madness of the year. That gave me the idea to do an homage to the original video. Bands do cover songs all the time, but they often don’t cover the video, too.”