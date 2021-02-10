Iotunn Releases New Music Video "The Tower Of Cosmic Nihility"
On February 26th, Denmark's Iotunn will release their new album, Access All Worlds, via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, a video for the new single, "The Tower Of Cosmic Nihility," can be viewed below.
Iotunn comments: "The widths of this song, its insistent drive and the passion and melancholy of the lyrics made us choose 'Tower' as one of the singles. It will surely become essential for coming shows. In collaboration with video artist Mathayad, we think we have gained new perspectives on the song and put it in a very strong visual context."
