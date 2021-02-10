Bodom After Midnight To Release New EP "Paint The Sky With Blood" In April

Band Photo: Children of Bodom (?)

In 2020, the news was flooded: Led by the extremely talented Alexi Laiho, newly formed supergroup Bodom After Midnight was about to become the striking successor to legendary metal band Children Of Bodom. Their sonic plans were massive – including an EP release in the spring followed by a full-length album later in the year.

The EP, "Paint The Sky With Blood" (out April 23 via Napalm Records), was recorded in Finland back in 2020 and was meant to be the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Sadly, that chapter ended far too soon, and now, the three-track piece embodies a whole new meaning. "Paint The Sky With Blood" is an overwhelming tribute to an outstanding artist and an exceptional sonic heritage – matchless late guitarist/vocalist Alexi Laiho – and at the same time, a modern homage to the genre itself.

"Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish. Needless to say that we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and unleash it the way he wanted it to. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music,

legacy and the man himself."

- Bodom After Midnight

A storm of raging guitars and blaring drums merge with Alexi Laiho’s versatile vocal power, leading into a heavy attack – title track "Paint The Sky With Blood" – opening the 14 minute EP of the same name. The track is strikingly reminiscent of early-Children Of Bodom elements, while also adding exciting modern influences into the fold. Second stunner "Payback’s A Bitch" and its massive riffing are on a quest for retribution, delivering a hard-hitting, second to none offense. The interplay of Alexi Laiho, guitarist Daniel Freyberg, drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (Paradise Lost), bassist Mitja Toivonen (ex-Santa Cruz) and live keyboardist Vili Itäpelto is not only a testament to the band's extraordinary musical ability, but also showcases their skill in deftly incorporating a variety of genre influences.

Closing cover track "Where Dead Angels Lie" is an absolute triumph – originally performed by Swedish extreme metal formation Dissection, the track shines as a timeless classic with a new edge. Eerie riffs and vocals alternating between menacing murmurs and characteristic guttural, distorted vocals stay faithful to the original while branding this version with an undeniable Bodom After Midnight punch.

Paint The Sky With Blood Tracklisting:

1. Paint The Sky With Blood

2. Payback’s A Bitch

3. Where Dead Angels Lie (Dissection Cover)