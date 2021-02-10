Interview

Frozen Soul Vocalist Chad Green Discusses Debut Album "Crypt Of Ice," Artwork, Releasing A Debut Album During Pandemic And More

It seems that at the start of each year, a band comes along with a debut that immediately gets people talking. Last year, it was Danish death/doom quartet Konvent and this year, burning bright as the Texan sun, comes Frozen Soul, whose debut album, "Crypt Of Ice" has already got death metal fanatics' tails wagging. The quintet from Fort Worth released their first full length through Century Media last month and it's already being considered one of the best releases in the early stages of 2021.

To find out more about what promises to be the most exciting Texan death metal band since Devourment, I spoke with vocalist Chad Green. Among the subjects we discussed pertaining to the album was the engrossing front cover, designed by Velio Josto, the striking music videos released thus far, how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the recording of the album as well as it's release and much more. You can check it out in full below.