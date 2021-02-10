Sirenia Posts Cover Of Desireless' "Voyage Voyage" Music Video Online
French-Norwegian symphonic metal institution Sirenia will unveil their tenth studio album, "Riddles, Ruins & Revelations," this Friday, February 12 via Napalm Records. The 11-track album skilfully portrays the band's multifaceted nature and offers a versatile symphonic metal vortex through splicing heavy sounds with modern influences.
After releasing catchy first single "Addiction No. 1" in late 2020, followed by smashing "We Come To Ruins" shortly after, the four-piece around mastermind, bandleader, multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter and producer Morten Veland now offers another surprise and presents the third single, "Voyage Voyage," a cover of Desireless' 1986 hit. With this bonus track on Riddles, Ruins & Revelations, Sirenia once again successfully combine symphonic soundscapes with electronic vibes, showcasing a whole new facet of their ability while staying true to their roots at the same time. Presented in her mother tongue, the lyrics fit perfectly for France-based singer Emmanuelle Zoldan.
Mastermind Morten Veland on choosing "Voyage Voyage" for the album:
"As our new album is influenced by the eighties to some extent, we thought it would be fitting to do a cover version from this era, and include it as a bonus track on the album. 'Voyage Voyage' by the artist Desireless is one of my favourite songs from this decade and it was a very interesting song to cover. In terms of covers, I love to find songs from a completely different genre and then put Sirenia's touch and sound to it. It never made any sense to me to do a cover version of a different rock or metal band, as the versions would end up too similar anyway."
Morten Veland also recently spoke with Metal Underground about the album, the cover track and much more, which you can listen to below.
