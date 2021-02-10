Engulfed In Repugnance Premiere Debut Single "Maggot Infested Pulsating Wounds"
Multinational brutal death metal outfit Engulfed In Repugnance premiere their debut single entitled "Maggot Infested Pulsating Wounds", out now via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.
Line-up:
Floor van Kuijk - Vocals
Oscar Ortega - Guitar
Alexandre Giorgi - Bass
Nikhil Talwalker - Drums
