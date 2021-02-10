Cavedweller Premiere New Music Video For "Slow Death"

Fredericton, NB, Canada-based deathcore outfit Cavedweller premiere a new music video entitled "Slow Death". The track was recorded/mixed/mastered by Tyler Chambers of Blue Den Recordings

and the video filmed by Tyson Davidson.

Comment the band:

““Slow Death” is a song our drummer originally pitched to us. Most of the structure was there, so we just played around with it a little bit, worked out some kinks, played around with time signatures for a little bit, and eventually ended up with the finished product. Lyrically, the song is about being trapped in a cycle of life, living the same day by day routine and schedule until death.”