Cavedweller Premiere New Music Video For "Slow Death"
Fredericton, NB, Canada-based deathcore outfit Cavedweller premiere a new music video entitled "Slow Death". The track was recorded/mixed/mastered by Tyler Chambers of Blue Den Recordings
and the video filmed by Tyson Davidson.
Comment the band:
““Slow Death” is a song our drummer originally pitched to us. Most of the structure was there, so we just played around with it a little bit, worked out some kinks, played around with time signatures for a little bit, and eventually ended up with the finished product. Lyrically, the song is about being trapped in a cycle of life, living the same day by day routine and schedule until death.”
