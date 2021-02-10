Of Mice & Men Premiere New Single “Timeless”
The title track to Of Mice & Men‘s impending new EP “Timeless” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The effort will arrive on February 26th via SharpTone Records.
Expllains frontman/bassist Aaron Pauley:
“‘Timeless‘ is a song about becoming increasingly aware of impermanence, written through somewhat of a somber, yet romantic, lens. At the beginning of the pandemic, I was watching a lot of black and white movies. One of my favorite movies is Casablanca. I wonder if any original copies exist. You know, although that movie is universally regarded as being timeless, the actual celluloid is so fragile. But I think we find a special kind of vibrance in life when we’re aware of our own impermanence.”
