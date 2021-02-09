Marasmus Premiere New Song "Insurrection" From Upcoming New Album "Necrotic Overlord"

Marasmus premiere a new song entitled "Insurrection", taken from their upcoming new album "Necrotic Overlord". The record is out on March 20th through Transcending Obscurity Records and features artwork from Rafael Tavares (Blood Red Throne).

Check out now "Insurrection" below.