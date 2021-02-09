Demon King Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "The Final Tyranny"

Nashville, Tennessee-based purveyors of blackened technical death metal Demon King premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "The Final Tyranny". The record will be out in stores this coming Friday, February 12th via The Artisan Era.

Check out now "The Final Tyranny" in its entirety below.



