Lost For Life (Ex-For The Fallen Dreams/Wilson) Premiere “Stay The Same”
Lost For Life, the duo comprised of former For The Fallen Dreams singer Dylan Richter and ex-Wilson guitarist David Spencer, premiere their track “Stay The Same”. The group’s debut effort “Don’t Let It Consume You” will be digitally released on February 19th with physical copies to follow on February 26th.
