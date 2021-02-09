Architects Premiere New Single “Meteor”
Architects premiere their new advance track titled “Meteor” streaming via YouTube for you below. The single comes from the group’s ninth studio full-length “For Those That Wish To Exist“, due out February 26th via Epitaph.

