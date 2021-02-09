"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Earshot Premiere New Music Video “Been A Long Time”

posted Feb 9, 2021 at 2:13 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Earshot premiere a new official music video for their latest advance track “Been A Long Time“. Vocalist Wil Martin helmed the clip himself.

Tells Martin:

“Fans immediately resonated with the song emotionally and mentally. I think, because they could tell I was also going through the same thing. It’s like talking to someone who understands you. Who can empathize with you. Who reassures you that you’re going to be ok. That’s why I felt it was important to put together a video that connected with our audience on a deeper visual level as well.”

