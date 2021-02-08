Nightfall Posts New Lyric Video "Giants Of Anger" Online

Greek melodic metal masters, Nightfall, will be releasing their new full-length, At Night We Prey, on March 5 via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. The band has shared "Giants Of Anger", the new single from the offering. Watch a lyric video below below.

Vocalist Efthimis comments on the track: "'Giants Of Anger' is about Wilhelm's II (the last German emperor) struggle with Erb's palsy, and the mental challenges he underwent to overcome it in a world where royal blood ought to be healthy. The song is carrying the frustration and reminds us all that mental disorders make no discrimination."