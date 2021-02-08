Wode Premiere New Song "Vanish Beneath" From Upcoming New Album "Burn In Many Mirrors"
Manchester, UK-based black metal band Wode premiere a new song titled "Vanish Beneath". The track is off their upcoming new album "Burn In Many Mirrors", which will be out in stores April 2nd, 2021 via 20 Buck Spin Records.
