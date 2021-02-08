Saponification Premiere New Song "Carnivorous Rapture" From Upcoming New Album "Opus of Extinction"

San Francisco, California-based slamming brutal death outfit Saponification premiere a new advance zrack called "Carnivorous Rapture". The single is taken from their forthcoming new album "Opus of Extinction", which will be out in stores in early 2021 via Ghastly Music.



