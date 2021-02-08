Saponification Premiere New Song "Carnivorous Rapture" From Upcoming New Album "Opus of Extinction"
San Francisco, California-based slamming brutal death outfit Saponification premiere a new advance zrack called "Carnivorous Rapture". The single is taken from their forthcoming new album "Opus of Extinction", which will be out in stores in early 2021 via Ghastly Music.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Palus Somni Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Wode Premiere New Song "Vanish Beneath"
0 Comments on "Saponification Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.