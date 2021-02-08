"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Palus Somni Premiere New Track "Unholy Cosmic Quintessence" From Upcoming New Album "Monarch of Dark Matter"

posted Feb 8, 2021 at 2:29 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

United States/United Kingdom-based black metal band Palus Somni premiere a new song entitled "Unholy Cosmic Quintessence". The track is taken from their impending new album "Monarch of Dark Matter", which will be released by BlackSeed Productions (CD/LP) on May 3rd, 2021.


Tracklist:

1. Monarch of Dark Matter 04:02
2. Igneus Solis 03:57
3. The Dark Maria 04:51
4. Sidus Ludoviciana 05:00
5. Caliginous Stellar Womb 03:43
6. Unholy Cosmic Quintessence 05:12
7. Chained to the North Star 03:50
8. Iron Empyreal Rain 06:08
9. Frozen Moon Chaos 05:09

