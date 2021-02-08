Palus Somni Premiere New Track "Unholy Cosmic Quintessence" From Upcoming New Album "Monarch of Dark Matter"

United States/United Kingdom-based black metal band Palus Somni premiere a new song entitled "Unholy Cosmic Quintessence". The track is taken from their impending new album "Monarch of Dark Matter", which will be released by BlackSeed Productions (CD/LP) on May 3rd, 2021.





Tracklist:

1. Monarch of Dark Matter 04:02

2. Igneus Solis 03:57

3. The Dark Maria 04:51

4. Sidus Ludoviciana 05:00

5. Caliginous Stellar Womb 03:43

6. Unholy Cosmic Quintessence 05:12

7. Chained to the North Star 03:50

8. Iron Empyreal Rain 06:08

9. Frozen Moon Chaos 05:09