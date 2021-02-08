Nephilim Grinder Premiere New Song "Total Destruction Wave" From Upcoming Debut Album "Spiritual Torment"
Brutal death metal outfit Nephilim Grinder premiere a new song entitled "Total Destruction Wave", taken from their upcoming debut album "Spiritual Torment". The record will be out in stores later this year via Unmatched Brutality Records.
Check out now "Total Destruction Wave" below.
Track list:
1. Demonic Flesh Ritual
2. Total Destruction Wave
3. The Griseous Void
4. Dimensional Ripper
5. One Thousand Limbs
6. Spiritual Torment
7. Interlude (by _this_is_text_)
8. Primal Awakening
9. Surgical Worship
10. Parting Words
11. Finality
Cover art by Rudi at Gorgingsuicide ART
Logo by Bridget Lynch
Drums tracked by Roman Grigoryev at AngelRape Studio
Everything else tracked at Southwing Audio with Chris Kritikos
Mixed and mastered by Chris Kritikos
