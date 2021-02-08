Nephilim Grinder Premiere New Song "Total Destruction Wave" From Upcoming Debut Album "Spiritual Torment"

Brutal death metal outfit Nephilim Grinder premiere a new song entitled "Total Destruction Wave", taken from their upcoming debut album "Spiritual Torment". The record will be out in stores later this year via Unmatched Brutality Records.

Check out now "Total Destruction Wave" below.





Track list:

1. Demonic Flesh Ritual

2. Total Destruction Wave

3. The Griseous Void

4. Dimensional Ripper

5. One Thousand Limbs

6. Spiritual Torment

7. Interlude (by _this_is_text_)

8. Primal Awakening

9. Surgical Worship

10. Parting Words

11. Finality

Cover art by Rudi at Gorgingsuicide ART

Logo by Bridget Lynch

Drums tracked by Roman Grigoryev at AngelRape Studio

Everything else tracked at Southwing Audio with Chris Kritikos

Mixed and mastered by Chris Kritikos