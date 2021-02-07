Dirk Verbeuren's (Megadeth) Bent Sea Premiere New Track “The Instant Grind”

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren's grind project Bent Sea premiere a new song called "The Instant Grind". This time around the track features a guest appearance from Leon Del Muerte (Impaled, Murder Construct, Terrorizer LA, ex-Exhumed, ex-Nails) on guitars and vocals.



