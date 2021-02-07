Fulci Premiere New Visualizer Clip For "Paura"
Italian metal band Fulci premiere a new visualizer clip for "Paura" ("Fear" in Italian), taken from their remastered 2015 debut album "Opening The Hell Gates", which is being released by Time To Kill Records on April 2nd.
Check out now "Paura" below.
