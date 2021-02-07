Sarin Premiere New Song & Music Video "Thick Mire" From Brand New Album "You Can't Go Back"
Toronto, Ontario-based doom/sludge metal band Sarin premiere a new song and music video by the name of "Thick Mire" streaming via YouTube below. The track is off of their brand new album "You Can't Go Back", out now through Prosthetic Records.
