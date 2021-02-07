Beekeeper Premiere New Muisc Video For "Vegeta"
San Diego thrash metal trio Beekeeper premiere a new playthrough video or "Vegeta", taken from their debut album "Slaves To The Nothing".
Check out now "Vegeta" below.
