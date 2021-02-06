Rings Of Saturn Premiere New Music Video For Re-Recorded Version Of “Abducted”
Rings Of Saturn premiere their official music video for a new version of “Abducted” streaming via YouTube below. The track is taken from their upcoming re-recorded album “Embryonic Anomaly”, which arrives in stores and on streaming services on February 12th.
