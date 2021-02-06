Void Of Vision Premiere New Single & Music Video “Year Of The Rat” - Thornhill Vocalist Jacob Charlton Guests
Void Of Vision premiere their new advance track and music video titled “Year Of The Rat“. The single features a guest spot from Thornhill singer Jacob Charlton.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Animated Music Video
- Next Article:
Rings Of Saturn Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Void Of Vision Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.