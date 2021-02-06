Sanguisugabogg Premiere New NSFW Animated Music Video For "Dead As Shit"
Band Photo: Cannabis Corpse (?)
Sanguisugabogg premiere their new NSFW animated music video for “Dead As Shit“. Cannabis Corpse drummer Josh “Hallhammer” Hall helmed the video production. Century Media will have the group’s new full-length “Tortured Whole” out in stores on March 26th.
Says Josh Hall:
“Getting high as fuck and animating blood to this song was a pleasure. I hope the characters involved don’t put me on a list.”
Add the band:
“We’ve always wanted to do an animated video. Check it out — we are fucking cartoons. We hope you like weed.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bloodlines Premiere New Song "Colder"
- Next Article:
Void Of Vision Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Animated Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.