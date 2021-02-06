Sanguisugabogg Premiere New NSFW Animated Music Video For "Dead As Shit"

Sanguisugabogg premiere their new NSFW animated music video for “Dead As Shit“. Cannabis Corpse drummer Josh “Hallhammer” Hall helmed the video production. Century Media will have the group’s new full-length “Tortured Whole” out in stores on March 26th.

Says Josh Hall:

“Getting high as fuck and animating blood to this song was a pleasure. I hope the characters involved don’t put me on a list.”

Add the band:

“We’ve always wanted to do an animated video. Check it out — we are fucking cartoons. We hope you like weed.”