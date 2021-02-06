Bloodlines Premiere New Song "Colder" From Upcoming New EP "Hevel"
Bloodlines have inked a record deal with Facedown Records and are wrapping up a 5-song EP called “Hevel” for a release this spring/summer. You can check out their new advance track “Colder” streaming via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wode To Release New Album In April
- Next Article:
Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Animated Music Video
0 Comments on "Bloodlines Premiere New Song 'Colder'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.