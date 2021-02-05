Wode To Release New Album "Burn In Many Mirrors" In April

Returning with their third scathing blast of profane black death metal, Manchester's Wode have joined the 20 Buck Spin roster to release their new album "Burn In Many Mirrors" on April 2nd. Their most potently wild and predatory work to date, with six new tracks spanning forty minutes of meticulously summoned infernal ferocity, Wode are yet again set to scorch the landscape and drape it in the foul reek of death’s fog.

Check out the lead single "Vanish Beneath" taken from the new album below.

Wode comments: "We’re just as excited about the new record now as we were when writing it. And it’s great to be working with a label that we admire in 20 Buck Spin. Burn in Many Mirrors is the best realisation to date of where we’re coming from and marks a new chapter in our saga of chaos."

One may hear the ancient voice of obscure and revered gods reflected through Wode's sulphuric incantations, the raging fire of the most blasphemous legends of the past called upon by the spirit of chaos and death. Shrouded in sepulchral black metal atmosphere and freezing cold melodies Burn In Many Mirrors displays a studied regard for songcraft and motive well beyond mere convention, transforming into a concentrated dark chorus of ruin and abomination.

Featuring cover artwork by Santiago Caruso (Star Gazer), Burn In Many Mirrors was recorded between March and August 2020 by Joe Clayton at NØ Studio, and mastered by Magnus Lindberg (Cult Of Luna).

Coming almost four years after the release of their critically acclaimed album "Servants Of The Countercosmos" by the legendary Avantgarde Music, Wode have grown in scope and sound. With the flashes of heavy and death metal glimpsed on previous albums their multifarious third album contains some of the band’s hardest and heaviest material summoning the wild spirit of black metal’s evil-most progenitors whilst fusing it with their special brand of madness that earned the band a devastating reputation on tours which have included Wolves in the Throne Room.

Now into their second decade of existence in the material plane, Wode's definitive melding of black metal’s ecstatic desecration, death metal's sharply attuned sense of violent purpose and classic anthemic 80s metal instills "Burn In Many Mirrors" with the elements necessary to sear itself into the fervent heart of the faithful.

Having recently signed to US label 20 Buck Spin and after adding guitarist Dan Shaw (from side-project Aggressive Perfector), Wode are stronger and more deadly than ever…something Burn in Many Mirrors truly reflects.

Pre-orders coming soon.

Tracklisting:

1. Lunar Madness

2. Serpent’s Coil

3. Fire In The Hills

4. Sulphuric Glow

5. Vanish Beneath

6. Streams Of Rapture (I, II, III)