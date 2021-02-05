Coldbound Releases New Music Video "Slumber Of Decay"
Finnish melodic death/doom band Coldbound, now featuring vocalist Liv Kristine (ex Theatre Of Tragedy/ex Leaves' Eyes,) has posted a new music video online for the song, "Slumber Of Decay." You can check it out below. The single itself is set to be released on February 5th through Allegro Talent Media.
