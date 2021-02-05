Eyehategod Posts New Song "Built Beneath Lies" Online
New Orleans sludge metal legends Eyehategod has posted a new song online entitled, "Built Beneath Lies." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior," which is set to be released through Century Media on March 12th.
Singer Mike IX Williams said of the track: “’Built Beneath The Lies’ is another acidic Eyehategod song playing in the background while the back alleys burn with nervous alcoholic tension and people all over cancel their summer plans to stare at the wall...”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Eyehategod Posts New Song Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.