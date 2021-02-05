Eyehategod Posts New Song "Built Beneath Lies" Online

New Orleans sludge metal legends Eyehategod has posted a new song online entitled, "Built Beneath Lies." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior," which is set to be released through Century Media on March 12th.

Singer Mike IX Williams said of the track: “’Built Beneath The Lies’ is another acidic Eyehategod song playing in the background while the back alleys burn with nervous alcoholic tension and people all over cancel their summer plans to stare at the wall...”