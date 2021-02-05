Bulletbelt Premiere New Music Video For "Flames of Hell" From Latest Album "Warlords"
New Zealand's Bulletbelt premiere a new music video for "Flames of Hell", taken from their 2020 album "Warlords". The clip was produced by director Jason Lei Howden, the creator of the metal horror movie "Deathgasm".
Check out now "Flames of Hell" below.
