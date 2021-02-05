Plague Weaver Premiere New Song "Deicidal Usurper" From Upcoming New Album "Ascendant Blasphemy "

Canadian black metal duo Plague Weaver premiere a new song entitled "Deicidal Usurper", taken from their upcoming new album "Ascendant Blasphemy ". The record will be released on CD and digitally February 26th via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Deicidal Usurper" below.

Tell the band:

“Aaaaaand we’re back to fast, grim, and mean! Deicidal Usurper grabs the listener right out of the gate, reminding them of the earlier tracks. This song has another ambient bridge section, which hangs on just long enough to thrust the listener back into the main riff for the next verse-chorus. The solo in this song is tasteful and proud, with ambient screams feeding the atmosphere behind it. The outro is a bit of a victory-verse feel, winding down into a harpsichord section that introduces the final track.”