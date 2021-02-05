Signs Of The Swarm Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Collection” - Kublai Khan & Molotov Solution Singers Guest

Signs Of The Swarm premiere a new official music video for their new advance track “The Collection” . The single finds the group joined by Kublai Khan singer Matt Honeycutt and Molotov Solution frontman Nick Arthur. The track is taken from Signs Of The Swarm‘s upcoming new studio full-length, due out later this year.

Tell the band:

“The collaborative vocal efforts of Matt Honeycutt (Kublai Khan) and Nick Arthur (Molotov Solution) on the track not only was an incredible experience for us, but really helped to round out the song as it was coming together. Pushing us to experiment with the aspect of it being a single.

The lyrical content behind ‘The Collection‘ stems from the idea of behind the fan craved concept, the hivemind. An entity that has complete control and manipulation over its people to hold power over its entities. We see this with large governments, religions, cults, and so on.”