The Pretty Reckless Premiere New Music Video “And So It Went” - Rage Against The Machine Guitarist Tom Morello Guests
The Pretty Reckless premiere an official music video for their latest track “And So It Went“, which finds Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello guesting. The single is taken from the band's impending new album “Death By Rock And Roll“, out on February 12th via Fearless Records.
Explains frontwoman Taylor Momsen:
“The world has been in such a state of civil unrest. ‘And So It Went‘ basically comes from that vision. As a songwriter, I feel like I’m not here to preach. I use music to observe and communicate what I see around me. This song felt like the perfect storm for Tom Morello to join in and rip the sound waves apart with his guitar. It was more than a pleasure having him add his unique and defining sound to the song.”
Adds Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello:
“I got to perform with Taylor Momsen at the Chris Cornell memorial show. We rocked ‘Loud Love‘ and she nailed it — no easy task. Thank goodness she and her band continue to fly the flag for rock ‘n’ roll in a mighty way.”
