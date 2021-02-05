Ghost Iris Premiere New Song & Music Video "Paper Tiger" From Upcoming New Album "Comatose"

A new official music video for Ghost Iris‘ new single “Paper Tiger” has premiered online ahead of the May 07th release of the group’s new outing “Comatose“. This fourth full-length album will feature a guest appearance from Chimaira singer Mark Hunter on one track and will be out in stores via Long Branch Records.

Tell the band:

“‘Comatose‘ is a title that represents in a plethora of ways. It’s about the fact that many people are asleep, but even from a coma, one can arise. On the surface, it might seem extremely dark, nihilistic, and bearing of a defeatist attitude, but darkness cannot exist where there’s light. We all exist in the age of enlightenment and even though it seems as if we’re all screwed and the earth is almost destroyed, times will surely change. Arise from the coma, no longer comatose, we fight the demons.

The artwork for ‘Comatose‘ depicts Kali, whose name translates to “she who is death”, as a mere mortal. To serve the title of the album, the majority of mankind are asleep and oblivious as to what is going on around them. Ultimately, we are death. However, there is no darkness without the light – let us all arise from the coma.”