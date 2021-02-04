"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Serenity In Murder Posts New Song "Sea Of Stars" Online

posted Feb 4, 2021 at 12:30 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Japanese metal outfit Serenity In Murder has posted a new song online entitled, "Sea Of Stars." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Reborn," which is set to be released worldwide on February 10th through CD Japan.

Tracklist:

1. The Great Beyond
2. Anthem
3. Plead For Your Life
4. The Titans
5. Sea Of Stars
6. Rain Or Shine
7. Leaves Burned To Ashes
8. Beast In Human Shape
9. The Black Sun
10. The Glow Of Embers
11. The Four Seasons

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Serenity In Murder Posts New Song Online"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 