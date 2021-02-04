Serenity In Murder Posts New Song "Sea Of Stars" Online

Japanese metal outfit Serenity In Murder has posted a new song online entitled, "Sea Of Stars." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Reborn," which is set to be released worldwide on February 10th through CD Japan.

Tracklist:

1. The Great Beyond

2. Anthem

3. Plead For Your Life

4. The Titans

5. Sea Of Stars

6. Rain Or Shine

7. Leaves Burned To Ashes

8. Beast In Human Shape

9. The Black Sun

10. The Glow Of Embers

11. The Four Seasons