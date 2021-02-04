Serenity In Murder Posts New Song "Sea Of Stars" Online
Japanese metal outfit Serenity In Murder has posted a new song online entitled, "Sea Of Stars." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Reborn," which is set to be released worldwide on February 10th through CD Japan.
Tracklist:
1. The Great Beyond
2. Anthem
3. Plead For Your Life
4. The Titans
5. Sea Of Stars
6. Rain Or Shine
7. Leaves Burned To Ashes
8. Beast In Human Shape
9. The Black Sun
10. The Glow Of Embers
11. The Four Seasons
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tomas Lindberg Returns To Lock Up For New Album
- Next Article:
Wake Signs With Metal Blade Records
0 Comments on "Serenity In Murder Posts New Song Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.