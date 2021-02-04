Interview

Sirenia Founder Morten Veland Discusses New Album "Riddles, Ruins & Revelations", The Pandemic And Eighties Music

Band Photo: Sirenia (?)

It takes a lot of bravery to leave a successful band to start your own, but twenty years later, few can doubt that leaving Tristania to form Sirenia was the right thing for Morten Veland to do. The band has gone on to craft an extensive catalogue of quality Gothic and symphonic metal, earning critical as well as commercial success, charting in several different countries.

Fast forward to the present day and Sirenia are still going strong, with their tenth album, "Riddles, Ruins & Revelations" set to be released on February 12th through Napalm Records. The record makes their third release with vocalist Emmanuelle Zoldan and their first with guitarist Nils Courbaron and drummer Michael Brush and promises to add a new dimension to the band's sound, taking particular influence from the synth music of the 1980s.

To find out more about the album, the effect the pandemic has had on its release, recording a music video for "Addiction No. 1," the eighties influence and more, I spoke with Morten Veland himself. You can listen to the interview in full below.