Crawling Chaos Premiere New Music Video For "The Prince Is Here"

Italian technical/brutal death metal band Crawling Chaos premiere a new music video for "The Prince Is Here", taken from the band's latest album "XLIX".

Explains the band’s guitarist Andrea:

“It is a sort of flashback telling about how the prince, the faceless protagonist of the whole concept, has reached the apex of his power. Embittered and frustrated by the reality he was living in, the prince gained access to forbidden knowledge after finding a fictional lost edition of Machiavelli’s masterpiece. The cursed tome, recovered among the ruins of the ancient Irem — the City of a Thousand Pillars — enabled him to effectively embody the skills and qualities of the ultimate ruler. But this is just the beginning of the story – that of an epic ascent followed by a painful, desolating fall.

The video clip is an allegory recalling the passage of the protagonist through the main phases of the tale upon which the concept is based. The blind goddess is fortune, who determines the fate of the unaware prince extracting the seven tarots corresponding to the seven songs of the album. “The Prince Is Here,” in particular, is tied to the hermit card, which symbolizes the process of gaining wisdom or “what is known.” The “Black Prince” epitomizes the fulfilled, nearly omnipotent aspect of the protagonist, while the “White Prince” represents its opposite — a broken, desperate man who’s finally aware of being just a worthless piece on a cosmic chessboard.”