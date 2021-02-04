Black Hole Deity Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming debut EP "Lair of Xenolich"

Sci-fi-themed death metal band Black Hole Deity premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's impending EP "Lair of Xenolich". The 5-track outing will be out in stores February 5th via Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "Lair of Xenolich" in its entirety below.





Lair Of Xenolich was produced and mixed by Mike Heller at Heaven and Heller Studios in L.A.