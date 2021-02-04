Nordicwinter Premiere New Song & Music Video "Somber Winds of Despair (Part I)" From Upcoming New Album "Sorrow"

Quebec, Canada-based atmospheric/depressive black metal unit Nordicwinter premiere a new song and music video named "Somber Winds of Despair (Part I)", taken from their upcoming new album "Sorrow", which will be out in stores March 26 via Hypnotic Dirge Records.

Check out now "Somber Winds of Despair (Part I)" below.





The track list reads as follows:

1 – Somber Winds Of Despair (Part I)

2 – Sullen Echoes

3 – In This Darkness…

4 – This Mournful Dirge

5 – Dying Winters

6 – Somber Winds Of Despair (Part II)

7 – Enshrined By Solitude (instrumental)

Total: 53:27