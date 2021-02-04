"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Nordicwinter Premiere New Song & Music Video "Somber Winds of Despair (Part I)" From Upcoming New Album "Sorrow"

posted Feb 4, 2021 at 2:42 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Quebec, Canada-based atmospheric/depressive black metal unit Nordicwinter premiere a new song and music video named "Somber Winds of Despair (Part I)", taken from their upcoming new album "Sorrow", which will be out in stores March 26 via Hypnotic Dirge Records.

Check out now "Somber Winds of Despair (Part I)" below.


The track list reads as follows:

1 – Somber Winds Of Despair (Part I)
2 – Sullen Echoes
3 – In This Darkness…
4 – This Mournful Dirge
5 – Dying Winters
6 – Somber Winds Of Despair (Part II)
7 – Enshrined By Solitude (instrumental)
Total: 53:27

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Nordicwinter Premiere New Song & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 