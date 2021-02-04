"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Soilwork Premiere New Short Film ‘A Whisp Of The Atlantic’

posted Feb 4, 2021 at 2:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Soilwork

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Soilwork premiere their near forty-minute short film ‘A Whisp Of The Atlantic‘, streaming for you below. The movie compiles their ‘The Feverish Trinity’ trilogy (“Feverish“, “Desperado”, “Death Diviner”) and small bits of music and some brand new footage.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Soilwork Premiere New Short Film"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 