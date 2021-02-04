Soilwork Premiere New Short Film ‘A Whisp Of The Atlantic’

Band Photo: Soilwork (?)

Soilwork premiere their near forty-minute short film ‘A Whisp Of The Atlantic‘, streaming for you below. The movie compiles their ‘The Feverish Trinity’ trilogy (“Feverish“, “Desperado”, “Death Diviner”) and small bits of music and some brand new footage.