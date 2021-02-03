Cradle Of Filth Reveals New Album Title "Existence Is Futile"

Band Photo: Cradle Of Filth (?)

Poisonous dark metallers Cradle Of Filth reveal the title of their forthcoming studio album as "Existence Is Futile." Their monumental new opus - their 13th (unlucky for all) studio album to date - was recorded at Grindstone Studios with producer Scott Atkins. The record will be embellished with artwork from Arthur Berzinsh, who is also guilty of creating the past two album artworks in the Cradle arsenal. Further nihilistic details from the crypt will soon see the light of day.

"The stunning new album is everything you can expect from the many shades of black that go to discolour a Cradle Of Filth release and far, far, worse" frontman Dani Filth stated yesterday.

"Existence Is Futile" which will feature a new, not-yet named keyboardist/backing singer, is due to be unleashed later this year through Nuclear Blast Records.