Orden Ogan Shares New Music Video "Inferno"

Orden Ogan has released the video for new single "Inferno," out now on AFM Records. "Inferno" is the third single taken from new album "Final Days" to be released 12th March 2021.

"The Corona virus didn't stop at our doorstep and killed all of our timing, especially in the video department where everything that could go wrong, went wrong. People know that we produce our music because we love what we do and work on it until everything sits perfectly. We are not wiling to compromise this and inbstead have to aim for the 100% result." comments Orden Ogan vocalist Seeb on postponing the 'Final Days' album release date.

Seeb comments on the upcoming new album:

"'Final Days' is a dark-science-fiction-concept-record and it features all Orden Ogan trademarks, fat and modern riffs, epic choruses and melancholic orchestral arrangements. On this record you will find the best songs that we have ever written. Gunmen was a strong and important record for us, but Final Days takes it to the next level."