Skindred Releases New Lyric Video "It's A Crime"

Skindred have revealed a brand new lyric video for "It’s A Crime," a rare cut from the Japanese version of "Roots Rock Riot." Thirteen years after its release, Skindred are re-releasing the record, making the track available outside of Japan for the first time. The album will be available on April 23rd.

"‘It’s a Crime’ was written in 2006 in our basement studio below St Joseph’s Boxing club in Newport," recalls drummer Arya Goggin. "It’s where all the writing for Roots Rock Riot took place. The only reason it didn’t make the album was because of how the album track listing flowed.

"We were so happy with how the album progressed from the opening of chaos of 'Roots Rock Riot' to the epic ending of 'Choices And Decisions' we didn’t want to crowbar another song in needlessly. It was a hard decision to leave it out but we are so happy it’s being included in the re-release. It was always a band and producer favourite."

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Benji Webbe explains, "I live in a neighbourhood (Newport, Wales) where back in the day, a lot of people were working hard and getting ripped off in life and then there are others who are just hustling and selling this and selling that. It’s just a crime that hardworking people don’t get what the thieves/criminals get."