Memoriam Posts First Trailer For New Album "To The End" Online

In the two years since Memoriam released Requiem For Mankind, the band haven't rested on their laurels. Their fourth studio album, To The End, is due for release on March 26th via Reaper Entertainment. Today, the band presents the first album trailer discussing how drummer Spike T Smith joined the band aaand the album recordings. Check it out below.

Memoriam recently released the first digital single "Onwards Into Battle". The song is available on every major streaming platform now. The official lyric video can be viewed below.

Vocalist Karl Willetts comments: "'Onwards Into Battle' is the opening track from the new album, To The End. A powerful introduction that sets the tone of the album and gives the listener a taste of what is to come. Lyrically, the track provides continuity from the previous album, Requiem For Mankind, and is similar in many ways to the track 'Fixed Bayonets'.

"The lyrics focus on the start of battle Zero Hour which is appropriate for the start of the album, within the theme of war the lyrics explore the brutally of trench warfare specifically.

"The war continues. Let battle commence."