Reaper Premiere New Track "Dogs of the Crumbled Firmament" From Upcoming New Album "The Atonality of Flesh"
Old school Swedish black metal duo Reaper premiere a new song entitled "Dogs of the Crumbled Firmament". The track is taken from their forthcoming sophomore album "The Atonality of Flesh", which will be out in stores March 5th,2021 viia Iron Bonehead.
Check out now "Dogs of the Crumbled Firmament" below.
