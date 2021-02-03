Bloodclot (Cro-Mags JM, Quicksand, Ex-Glassjaw, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Save The Robots" From Upcoming New Album

Bloodclot - featuring frontman John Joseph (Cro-Mags JM), guitarist Tom Capone (Quicksand, Old), bassist Manny Carrero (ex-Glassjaw/Burn, etc.) and drummer Darren Morgenthaler (ex-Madball, etc.) premiere a new track called “Save The Robots”. A new album is planned to be released later this year.