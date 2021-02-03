Bloodclot (Cro-Mags JM, Quicksand, Ex-Glassjaw, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Save The Robots" From Upcoming New Album
Band Photo: Glassjaw (?)
Bloodclot - featuring frontman John Joseph (Cro-Mags JM), guitarist Tom Capone (Quicksand, Old), bassist Manny Carrero (ex-Glassjaw/Burn, etc.) and drummer Darren Morgenthaler (ex-Madball, etc.) premiere a new track called “Save The Robots”. A new album is planned to be released later this year.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Erra Premiere New Single & Video "Scorpion Hymn"
- Next Article:
Reaper Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Bloodclot (Cro-Mags JM) Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.