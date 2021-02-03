Erra Premiere New Single & Video “Scorpion Hymn”
Erra‘s new song “Scorpion Hymn” has premiered online with a visualizer streaming via YouTube below. It is fourth advance track to arrive from the group’s impending self-titled new full-length, due out March 19th through UNFD.
