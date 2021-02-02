My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announces New Compilation Album "Sleazy Action"

On 02/22/21, Gothic-Disco legends My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult will release "Sleazy Action," a compilation of 12 previously unreleased remixes by TKK’s Buzz McCoy, highlighting the group’s past 12 years on SleazeBox Records. The album also includes tracks from related side-project Bomb Gang Girlz and new songs by Buzz McCoy and Groovie Mann’s Darling Kandie.

Track List:

1. Bella Piranha (Hot Shot Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

2. Studio 21 (Titan Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

3. Hell Kat Klub (Klit Klub Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

4. Want (Cockadoodledoo Mix) - Bomb Gang Girlz

5. Royal Skull (Karmakazi Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

6. My Wicked Ways (Babylonia Mix) - Darling Kandie

7. Witchpunkrockstar (Heavy Mental Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

8. Monti Karlo (Kasino Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

9. Prism (Mata Hari Mix) - Buzz McCoy

10. All The Way (S.T.R.U.T. Mix) - Bomb Gang Girlz

11. Suite 16 (Love To Love Mix) - Buzz McCoy

12. Lone Road (Dead End Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult