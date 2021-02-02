My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announces New Compilation Album "Sleazy Action"
On 02/22/21, Gothic-Disco legends My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult will release "Sleazy Action," a compilation of 12 previously unreleased remixes by TKK’s Buzz McCoy, highlighting the group’s past 12 years on SleazeBox Records. The album also includes tracks from related side-project Bomb Gang Girlz and new songs by Buzz McCoy and Groovie Mann’s Darling Kandie.
Track List:
1. Bella Piranha (Hot Shot Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
2. Studio 21 (Titan Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
3. Hell Kat Klub (Klit Klub Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
4. Want (Cockadoodledoo Mix) - Bomb Gang Girlz
5. Royal Skull (Karmakazi Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
6. My Wicked Ways (Babylonia Mix) - Darling Kandie
7. Witchpunkrockstar (Heavy Mental Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
8. Monti Karlo (Kasino Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
9. Prism (Mata Hari Mix) - Buzz McCoy
10. All The Way (S.T.R.U.T. Mix) - Bomb Gang Girlz
11. Suite 16 (Love To Love Mix) - Buzz McCoy
12. Lone Road (Dead End Mix) - My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "MLWTTKK Announces New Compilation Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.