Nervosa Posts Final Part Of "Perpetual Chaos" Documentary Online
Band Photo: Nervosa (?)
Internation thrash metal outfit Nervosa has posted the fourth and final part of their documentary series, chronicling the recording of their latest album, "Perpetual Chaos." You can check it out below.
The album was released through January 22nd through Napalm Records and is the first to feature new vocalist Diva Satanica, new bassist Mia W. Wallace and new drummer Eleni Nota. So far, the band has released two music videos for the record in the form of "Guided By Evil" and "Under Ruins."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bonecarver Releases NSFW Music Video
- Next Article:
MLWTTKK Announces New Compilation Album
0 Comments on "Nervosa Posts Final Part Of Documentary Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.