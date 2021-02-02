Nervosa Posts Final Part Of "Perpetual Chaos" Documentary Online

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Internation thrash metal outfit Nervosa has posted the fourth and final part of their documentary series, chronicling the recording of their latest album, "Perpetual Chaos." You can check it out below.

The album was released through January 22nd through Napalm Records and is the first to feature new vocalist Diva Satanica, new bassist Mia W. Wallace and new drummer Eleni Nota. So far, the band has released two music videos for the record in the form of "Guided By Evil" and "Under Ruins."